KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.99.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. Analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.