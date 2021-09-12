Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.67.

KMB stock opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.45. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

