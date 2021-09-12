Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 63.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

