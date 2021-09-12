Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $231,369.97 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $231,369.97 and approximately $356,603.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00081262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00126877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.13 or 0.99665827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.91 or 0.07198679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00909799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

