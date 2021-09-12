Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Up 6.2%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.90. 5,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 178,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNTE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $4,536,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.