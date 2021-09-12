Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $60.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KEX opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Kirby
Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.
