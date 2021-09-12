Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $60.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 81.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 96.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 15.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

