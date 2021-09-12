KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
KKR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,353. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.