KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,399,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $240,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,353. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

