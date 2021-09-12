Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

KOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

