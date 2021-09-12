KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 48,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. KOSÉ has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

