L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day moving average of $215.74. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $63,774,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.