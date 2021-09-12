Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $16.80 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,741,000 after purchasing an additional 396,698 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

