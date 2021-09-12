Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $199.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.43.

NYSE:LEA opened at $154.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

