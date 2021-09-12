Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Legrand has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

