Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 21,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 58,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

