Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $354.10 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.64. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

