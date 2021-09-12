Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 698.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,197,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.