Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $250,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

