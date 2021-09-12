Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $91.91 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

