Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,658 shares of company stock worth $65,808,257. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $281.04 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

