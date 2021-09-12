Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,939 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pinterest by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 954,728 shares of company stock valued at $67,721,381 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

