Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,976 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

