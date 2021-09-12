LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.25.

LHC Group stock opened at $176.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average of $196.08. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

