Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $310.44 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.