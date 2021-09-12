Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 4,875 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 877,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 3,196,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

