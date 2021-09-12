Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $12.03 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $341.92. 1,725,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.55 and a 200 day moving average of $295.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

