Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.75. 2,218,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

