Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYG. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 998,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 810,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 39,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 558,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

