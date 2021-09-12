Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYG. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

