Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

