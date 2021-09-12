Loopring (LRC) Achieves Market Cap of $636.69 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $636.69 million and approximately $220.63 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00064044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00161303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044317 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,864,624 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

