Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

