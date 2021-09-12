Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,672 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $62.97 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

