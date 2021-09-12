Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $121,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,052,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,616,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $3,935,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

