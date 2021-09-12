Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.