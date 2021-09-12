Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $56,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 564.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $288.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

