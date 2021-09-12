Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Lowered to C$13.25

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTMNF. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of FTMNF opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

