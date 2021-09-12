Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

