Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $633,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $148.08 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $97.78 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.