Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 7,813 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $167.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.