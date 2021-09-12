Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

