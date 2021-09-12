Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $45.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,120.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,142 shares of company stock worth $5,384,148. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth $135,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Magnite by 103.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after buying an additional 457,886 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Magnite by 96.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.