Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.68

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1018518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.