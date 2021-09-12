MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $515,451.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.01 million and $515,451.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00130194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00182383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,066.72 or 1.00218921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.81 or 0.07311506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00886851 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

