Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,364,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $137,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

