Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

