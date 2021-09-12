Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MASI traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $274.35. The stock had a trading volume of 359,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,397. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $287.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.27. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

