Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.