MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDVL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

