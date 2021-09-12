Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80,451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $207,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $131.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

