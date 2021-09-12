Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 105 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $373.61 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.62.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.